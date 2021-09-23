Kids Ring Station Doorbell to Alert WA Firefighters to Fire

Becca Robbins

The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash.

(MCT)

Sep. 22—Firefighters helped a family extinguish a laundry room fire Wednesday morning in the Maplewood neighborhood after two children ran to the fire station to seek help, according to the Vancouver Fire Department.

Crews at Station 2 awoke just before 6 a.m. to the visitor doorbell ringing. Firefighters found two frantic kids pointing across the street and saying their house was on fire, the fire department said.

Firefighters quickly suited up and arrived at 2101 Norris Road in “record time,” according to a fire department news release.

Crews found smoke coming from the house. The homeowners told firefighters they put water on the fire behind the dryer and sent the kids to the fire station, the news release said.

The residents brought the fire under control, and firefighters spent about an hour assisting the family and cooling hot spots, according to the fire department.

The Red Cross was called to help the displaced family.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause.

