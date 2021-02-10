KY Firefighters Find Body While Extinguishing Car Fire in Barn

Karla Ward

Lexington Herald-Leader

(MCT)

Feb. 9—Firefighters putting out a car fire inside a barn in Bourbon County Tuesday morning found a body inside the vehicle.

The remains had not been identified as of late Tuesday afternoon, said Bourbon County Coroner Dee Gee Ison-Roe. She said the case is being treated as a homicide.

At about 5:30 a.m., someone passing by the barn at 505 Hutchinson Road reported seeing smoke and flames coming from the structure, and the Bourbon County Fire Department responded, according to Kentucky State Police.

Firefighters found a 4-door passenger car “fully engulfed in flames” inside the barn, according to state police. After the fire was subdued, firefighters found human remains in the car and called state police for assistance just after 7 a.m.

The Bourbon County Coroner’s Office removed the remains, and an autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

WKYT reported that the person who died is not thought to be connected to the farm.

“Detectives with Post 6 are actively working to determine the cause and reason for the fire and identify the victim involved,” state police said in a news release.

Trooper Cory Elliott said the car was a Nissan. The vehicle had been stolen from Lexington, and Lexington police were at the scene, WKYT reported.

State police asked anyone with information about the case to contact them at 859-428-1212.

