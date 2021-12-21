Lack of Hydrant Access Causes Issues for Crews at KY House Fire

Jeremy Chisenhall

Dec. 19—A Lexington house fire burned for about an hour Saturday evening before firefighters could get it under control due to the fire’s intensity and location, according to the Lexington Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to a reported structure fire in the 7600 block of Old Richmond Road just after 6:30 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Jordan Saas. There were flames and smoke coming from the home when firefighters arrived, Saas said. There were no fire hydrants in the area, which caused the fire department to set up a “water shuttle.”

Several engines and tankers from the Lexington Fire Department and the White Hall Fire Department shuttled water to the scene, Saas said. The Lexington Police Department shut down part of Old Richmond Road. The White Hall Fire Department provided about 6,400 gallons of water, according to a Facebook post from the agency. A lack of access to hydrants wasn’t the only issue.

“Due to the advanced stated of the fire, crews established a defensive operation which means they limited the number of people that went inside the structure,” Saas said.

The fire was deemed “under control” just after 7:30 p.m., Saas said.

No injuries had been reported as of Sunday morning, Saas said. It was unclear whether anyone was inside the home when the fire started.

A fire investigator was working to determine the cause and origin of the fire, Saas said. Lexington crews stayed on scene overnight until 7 a.m. Sunday.

