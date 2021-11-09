LAFD Crews Battle Porter Ranch Fire

Rick McClure/YouTube

Rick McClure shared some photos and video of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) crews responding to a fire that had engulfed the attached garage and two vehicles at a home in the Porter Ranch section.

It took 31 LAFD firefighters just 25 minutes to access, confine, and fully extinguish the fire, which had fully involved the vehicles and the attached garage of a 2,314-square-foot, two-story home. Firefighters prevented the November 6 fire from extending into the home or attic, and no injuries were reported.

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: Ventura County (CA) Firefighters Battle House Fire

Video: Extrication at CA Car-vs.-Home Crash

Photos: Crews Control Val Verde (CA) House Fire

Photos: LAFD Crews Respond to Boyle Heights Commercial Fire