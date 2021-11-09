LAFD Crews Battle Porter Ranch Fire

Rick McClure/YouTube

Rick McClure shared some photos and video of City of Los Angeles (CA) Fire Department (LAFD) crews responding to a fire that had engulfed the attached garage and two vehicles at a home in the Porter Ranch section.

It took 31 LAFD firefighters just 25 minutes to access, confine, and fully extinguish the fire, which had fully involved the vehicles and the attached garage of a 2,314-square-foot, two-story home. Firefighters prevented the November 6 fire from extending into the home or attic, and no injuries were reported.

  • Flames shoot from a structure as firefighter stands in the foreground
  • Firefighter with SCBA as flames roar in the background
  • Flames roll from attached garage
  • Firefighter in between two cars, one of them on fire
  • Two ladders and firefighters on the roof with smoke showing
  • Firefighter with hoseline on exterior of building
  • LAFD fire truck with multiple hoselines
  • Smoke from a garage with two burned vehicles
  • Flames burn beneath a vehicle in Los Angeles
  • Firefighter on the roof with a ladder
  • Firefighter rescues birds in a cage at fire
  • Firefighter puts water onto a car fire
  • Flames roar from an attached garage in California
  • Three firefighters on the roof with smoke
  • Firefighter with hoseline and fire out two windows
  • LAFD firefighters at the scene of massive fire engulfing garage
  • Flames out two windows of an attached garage

MORE RICK McCLURE

Photos: Ventura County (CA) Firefighters Battle House Fire

Video: Extrication at CA Car-vs.-Home Crash

Photos: Crews Control Val Verde (CA) House Fire

Photos: LAFD Crews Respond to Boyle Heights Commercial Fire

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display