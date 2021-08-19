Landis (NC) Fire Department Suspends Operations After Multiple COVID-19 Infections

According to a report from WBTV, the Landis (NC) Fire Department has temporarily suspended its operations after experiencing multiple COVID-19 cases affecting its personnel.

Landis Public Safety Director Zach Lechette released a statement that said the temporary suspension went into effect at 7 p.m. Wednesday and will continue through August 26. He also said that he hopes the town will resume normal operations on August 27, when what they consider an appropriate quarantining period has passed and enough employees have recovered and are feeling well enough to return to work.

During this time, no employees or volunteers will be allowed to enter the station or answer calls. The town’s fire training, scheduled for August 23, has also been canceled.

Fire crews from China Grove and Kannapolis will cover the Landis response area during the suspension is active.

