Laredo (TX) First Responders Recognized for Heroic Efforts

By
Tribune Content Agency
-
A group of first responders were recognized on Tuesday evening during a city council meeting for saving the life of a 24-year-old man who was shocked by electricity.

Cesar Rodriguez

Laredo Morning Times, Texas

(MCT)

Sep. 8—A group of first responders were recognized on Tuesday evening during a city council meeting for saving the life of a 24-year-old man who was shocked by electricity.

City officials presented a special recognition to Firefighter/Paramedic Sebastian Valero, Firefighter/Paramedic Jose Sanchez, EMS Capt./Paramedic Jorge Gomez, Capt. Manuel Meza, Driver/Paramedic Peter Gonzalez, Firefighter/Paramedic Chris Nunez and Laredo Police Officer Xavier Rubio.

They rendered immediate aid in a difficult situation. The incident occurred on Aug. 9, when a man identified as Jonathan Ponce was placing a metal sign that accidentally touched power lines and left Ponce unconscious, according to first responders.

His co-workers quickly called 911 and started CPR. The LPD officer arrived on scene and took over CPR. Responding Laredo Fire Department crews arrived to provide crucial life-saving interventions, which quickly brought Ponce back to life, first responders said.

“Aid arrived and all the proper medical procedures were applied, resulting in a positive outcome for Mr. Ponce, who was present during this recognition and expressed his gratitude to all the first responders involved in saving his life,” city officials said in a statement.

___

(c)2021 the Laredo Morning Times (Laredo, Texas)

Visit the Laredo Morning Times (Laredo, Texas) at www.lmtonline.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display