Laredo (TX) First Responders Recognized for Heroic Efforts

Cesar Rodriguez

Laredo Morning Times, Texas

(MCT)

Sep. 8—A group of first responders were recognized on Tuesday evening during a city council meeting for saving the life of a 24-year-old man who was shocked by electricity.

City officials presented a special recognition to Firefighter/Paramedic Sebastian Valero, Firefighter/Paramedic Jose Sanchez, EMS Capt./Paramedic Jorge Gomez, Capt. Manuel Meza, Driver/Paramedic Peter Gonzalez, Firefighter/Paramedic Chris Nunez and Laredo Police Officer Xavier Rubio.

They rendered immediate aid in a difficult situation. The incident occurred on Aug. 9, when a man identified as Jonathan Ponce was placing a metal sign that accidentally touched power lines and left Ponce unconscious, according to first responders.

His co-workers quickly called 911 and started CPR. The LPD officer arrived on scene and took over CPR. Responding Laredo Fire Department crews arrived to provide crucial life-saving interventions, which quickly brought Ponce back to life, first responders said.

“Aid arrived and all the proper medical procedures were applied, resulting in a positive outcome for Mr. Ponce, who was present during this recognition and expressed his gratitude to all the first responders involved in saving his life,” city officials said in a statement.

