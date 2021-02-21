Large Fire in Porter County (IN) Destroys Barn, Kills Calves

Anna Ortiz

The Times, Munster, Ind.

(MCT)

Feb. 21—BOONE GROVE — A fire tore through a barn and killed multiple calves Friday night, causing several fire departments to converge at the scene to battle the fire.

Around 7 p.m.first responders were called to a structure fire in the 300 block of County Road500 West, said Boone Grove Fire DepartmentChief Mike Meinert.

Boone Grovefirefighters arrived to find a pole barn, measuring 30 feet by 50 feet, completely engulfed in flames.

It took about 40 minutes to extinguish the flames. Boone Grovewas assisted by firefighters from Hebron, Kouts, Morgan Township, Union Township, South Haven, Lakes of the Four Seasons, Washington Townshipand Liberty Township. Northwest Health EMS crews and Porter Countysheriff’s police also responded.

No first responders or civilians were injured, but the fire killed some of the animals, including some calves, firefighters reported. The barn is a total loss and no other structures were affected by the fire.

“It was a particularly difficult fire to get to because there was a lot of snow on the ground,” Meinert said. “Boone Groveand all of the agencies did an amazing job with the weather being as cold as it was. I am thankful to all of the mutual aid companies that came out.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

