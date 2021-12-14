Late Danbury (CT) Resident Donates $142,000 to Fire Department

Julia Perkins

Dec. 13—DANBURY — A late resident has donated more than $142,000 to the city’s career fire department.

The donation from Ruth M. Pearce came as a surprise to the Danbury Fire Department, Chief Richard Thode said. He’s not sure exactly how the department will use the donation, but expects it’ll go toward community programs and firefighter safety “in respect for Ruth and her brother that some members worked with,” he said.

The department may put the money toward smoke or carbon monoxide alarms for the community, he said.

“This woman’s generosity to her community should turn full circle in something getting back to the safety of the community,” Thode said.

Pearce died at 80 in March 2020 and was predeceased by her parents and brother James, according to her obituary. She bequeathed the money to the fire department as part of her will, according to a letter to the chief.

Paul Rotello, the City Council minority leader, called the donation “extraordinary.”

“This is not a wealthy woman,” he said. “This is not a foundation. This is a personal gift for a woman who had very personal reasons to support the fire department.”

