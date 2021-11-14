Lawrence County (AL) Man Dies in House Fire

Michael Wetzel

The Decatur Daily, Ala.

(MCT)

Nov. 13—COURTLAND — A 74-year-old Lawrence County man died in a house fire early today, according to the Lawrence County coroner.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription and are still unable to access our content, please link your digital account to your print subscription If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Purchase a Subscription

Lawrence County 911 received a call at 2:32 a.m. about a house trailer fire at 1424 Lawrence County 257, southwest of Courtland in the Terry Town community. Thomas Wayne Trousdale was trapped inside the residence and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:23 a.m., said coroner Scott Norwood.

The coroner said the victim’s body was sent to the state forensics office in Huntsville for an autopsy.

Courtland and Hatton volunteer firefighters responded to the scene, and the state fire marshal’s office was at the scene investigating Saturday morning, Norwood said.

— mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

___

(c)2021 The Decatur Daily (Decatur, Ala.)

Visit The Decatur Daily (Decatur, Ala.) at www.decaturdaily.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.