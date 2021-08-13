Lightning the Suspected Cause of Two KS House Fires

According to a report KCTV5, three Kansas fire departments that responded to two house fires within one hour of each other believe that both incidents were likely the result of lightning strikes.

Overland Park, Leawood, and Johnson County Fire District No. 2 responded to the 166th block of Rosewood just after 11 p.m. Thursday. First-arriving units discovered flames visible from a vent on the first floor of a two-story, single-family home.

Crews took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire, which was contained to a small area in a family room and basement stairway.

Investigators believe lightning struck and ignited a flexible natural gas line next to a cold air return vent. No injuries were reported, and the family of four are now back at the home.

During that response, crews received a report of another house fire in the 115th block of Foster.

What started as a report of smoke odor turned into an attic fire in another two-story, single family home. Additional departments from Leawood and Lenexa responded to assist. Two people escaped to safety with their dogs. It took about a half hour for crews to bring the fire under control.

Fire investigators on this incident believe lightning struck a roof vent, igniting insulation in the home’s attic. Unlike the previous house fire, the damage done forced the residents out of the home for the time being and will instead stay with family.

RELATED

Firefighting Fridays: Hoses, Nozzles, and Attack Packages

Firefighting Basics: Aggressive Cooling and Preflashover Conditions

In-Line Nozzle Placement