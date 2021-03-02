Long Island (NY) House Fire Injures Two

Photos and info from Bryan Lopez

On March 1, 2021, firefighters from multiple area departments responded to a house fire on Donna Court in Holtsville on Long Island, New York. A Holtsville Volunteer Fire Department EMS Captain who lives next door was notified about the fire and assisted the residents and their dog safely out of the home.

First-arriving fire crews made an aggressive interior attack, quickly knocking down the main body of fire. One occupant and one first-responder were transported to a nearby hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by officials.



Responding agencies to this fire included the Holtsville, Farmingville, Ronkonkoma, Holbrook, Medford, and North Patchogue fire departments along with the Suffolk County Police Department.

More from Bryan Lopez at twitter.com/mergencypatches.

