MA Basement Fire Displaces Eight; Firefighter Hurt

GREENFIELD – A basement fire started by woodstove ashes caused significant damage to a Leyden Road duplex Wednesday morning, leaving 8 residents in need of shelter, a fire official said.

None of the residents of 603 Leyden St. were injured in the 5:40 a.m. fire, but two pet cats died, said Capt. Alex Cooley. Another cat was rescued by firefighters.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury, he said.

The building, a duplex, sustained heavy damage that will require repair before anyone is allowed back inside, he said.

One side received structural damage from the fire, while both sides had heavy smoke and water damage, he said.

Investigators with Greenfield Fire Department and the state Fire Marshall determined the fire originated with the careless disposal of ashes from a wood stove.

Cooley said the fire department recommends that homes using wood stoves for hear follow proper precautions for disposing of ashes, including letting the ashes cool before removing them from the stove, placing them in a sealed metal container, and keeping the container outside of the home.

The fire department also reminds people to make sure their smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working.

Greenfield was assisted at the scene under mutual aid by the Turners Falls, Bernardston, South Deerfield and Deerfield fire departments. Greenfield police and AMR ambulance also responded to the scene.

