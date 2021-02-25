MA Firefighters Injured in Parking Garage Fire

#BREAKING: Firefighters responded to Assembly Row in #Somerville early this morning for a fire in a parking garage involving 4 vehicles on the 4th floor. The fire caused heavy smoke damage as well as some structural damage to the concrete in the garage.#7News pic.twitter.com/eSMaBF6pvo — Kevin Wiles Jr (@kwilesjrnews) February 24, 2021

Five firefighters were injured in a fire that destroyed multiple vehicles in a parking garage in Somerville, Massachusetts, according to news reports.

Boston 25 News reported that the fire occurred early Wednesday at parking garage at Assembly Row.

Crews found heavy smoke coming from the garage and a fire on the fourth floor. The fire destroyed four cars and damaged a fifth car, and resulted in a partial concrete collapse, the reported noted.

Three members were injured by falling concrete and two others sustained minor injuries.

