Madison County (IL) Man Killed in Overnight House Fire

Devese Ursery

Belleville News-Democrat

(MCT)

Jan. 7—A disabled man was killed in overnight fire, according to the Wood River Fire Department.

The fire erupted in the 400 block of 421 Evans St. at about 3:45 a.m. The victim, Scott Rockhill, 60, had a disability that left him bedridden, said Fire Chief Stahlhut of the Wood River Fire Department.

KSDK Channel 5 reported that a caretaker made the emergency call.

According to Stahlhut, it took about 15 minutes to put out the fire. The Wood River Fire Department was assisted by the State Fire Marshal, and Wood River Police Department, detectives in its investigation. Madison County Emergency Management Agency and the Alton Memorial Ambulance were also dispatched to the scene.

No firefighters were injured while battling the fire, said Stahlhut.

The fire is currently under investigation.

