Man, 80, Found Dead After House Fire in Mathews County (VA)

Virginia state police are investigating a house fire in which an 80-year-old man was found dead Sunday in Mathews County.

The blaze happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Gayle Lane, police said in a news release.

An investigation showed the home caught fire and the 80-year-old “was found to be deceased,” the release said. Police could not confirm whether the man was alive before the blaze started because of the ongoing investigation.

Officials did not say what caused the house to catch fire.

The Mathews County Sheriff’s Office asked state police’s crime investigation and arson unit to investigate the fire.

Police did not release the man’s name because officials have not located or notified his family.

