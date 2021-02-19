Man, 86, Found Dead in Queens (NY) Home

Rocco Parascandola and Thomas Tracy

An 86-year-old man was found dead in his Queens apartment — and police are investigating if a burned space heater found near his body could be to blame.

Cops showed up to the 194th St. apartment near 50th Ave. in Flushing to do a wellness check on James Murphy around 3:15 p.m. after a friend who hadn’t heard from him called 911, police said.

When the officers arrived, they couldn’t get into the apartment and called the fire department to remove the door.

Murphy was found dead inside. He had suffered some burns before he died and the chair he was sitting in was burned, police said.

A space heater near his body was also burned, although nothing else in the apartment was.

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine how Murphy died, police said.

