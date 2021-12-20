Man Charged with Murder in Slaying of Off-Duty Birmingham (AL) Firefighter

Carol Robinson

al.com

(MCT)

A 23-year-old man has been charged in the shooting death of an off-duty Birmingham firefighter in Pelham.

Aristola Devinci Jenkins is charged with murder in the slaying of 46-year-old Christopher Lee Easter, an 18-year veteran of Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service.

Public records list the same address for both Easter and Jenkins in the 100 block West Stonehaven Circle where Easter also lived with his wife and stepdaughter. Jenkins is the boyfriend of Easter’s stepdaughter.

Authorities responded to the home about 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Easter was pronounced dead on the scene.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service officials said Easter was an 18-year veteran of the department and released this statement. “On behalf of our fire chief, our deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and fellow co-workers.’’

Easter was also active in the hockey community. “We send our condolences to his family, colleagues and friends,’ Pelham police said in a Twitter statement. “Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”

Jenkins was booked in the Shelby County Jail Sunday night is being held on bonds totaling $250,350.

©2021 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit al.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.