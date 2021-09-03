Man Dead, Firefighters Injured in Maynard (MA) House Fire

Michael Bonner

A man died and three first responders were taken to the hospital after a fire in Maynard on Thursday, authorities said.

Maynard Fire Chief Anthony Stowers said firefighters responded to 27 Park St. at around 4 p.m. on Thursday for a gas-like smell emitting from the home.

After arriving, firefighters found smoke coming from the front and side windows of the house. When they entered the building they found a man who was already dead, authorities said.

Flames spread quickly, Stowers said, and the home sustained significant damage. Firefighters fought the two-alarm blaze four about two hours before it was fully extinguished, authorities said.

Two Maynard police officers and a firefighter were taken to a hospital with injuries believed to not be life-threatening, authorities said.

The cause of the fire reamins under investigation by the Maynard Fire Department and Massachusetts State Police.

