Man Dies After Being Found Inside Portland (OR) House Fire

Portland Fire & Rescue crews have responded Wednesday to a house fire in Southeast Portland, where one man was found unconscious in an upstairs bedroom and later died from his injuries, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire call about 11:30 a.m. at a two-story home at Southeast 48th Avenue and Hawthorne Boulevard behind SpaceRoom Lounge, 4800 SE Hawthorne Blvd., and a few blocks from Mt. Tabor Park.

The 42-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital and died just before midnight, officials said. Firefighters did not find any other victims, officials said. The cause of the deadly fire was determined to be accidental and there is no suspected foul play, Portland Fire & Rescue said in a news release on Thursday.

Terry Foster, a Portland Fire & Rescue spokesperson, called the fire “stubborn,” saying it took firefighters a while to fully contain it. Because it’s an older house built with timber, the fire didn’t spread as quickly as it would have if it were a newer building made with more flammable materials, Foster said.

Firefighters smashed a hole through the roof of the tan-colored house for ventilation. The front porch was completely scorched and the roof blackened.

Tiffany Ferguson, 50, lives next door to the house that burned and was at work when she got a call from a neighbor telling her to take her three dogs and get out of the house.

By the time she got home, the flames were under control.

Ferguson said she wouldn’t be surprised if someone exiting SpaceRoom Lounge put out a cigarette in the bark dust outside the bar where it smoldered all night, causing the fire.

”It wouldn’t be the first time that’s happened,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson said two men recently moved into the home. One of the men is a bartender and works until 6 a.m. at a bar in Milwaukie before coming home to sleep, and may have been the person pulled from a bedroom, she said.

Another neighbor, 46-year-old Amie Watson, lives down the block from the fire and said she woke up to the smell of smoke.

”I thought it was forest fires, and then I came out here and saw all this,” she said, gesturing to the fire trucks and police tape filling 48th Avenue.

Investigators remained at the scene about 3:40 p.m., working to determine the cause of the fire.

