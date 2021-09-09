Man Dies After OH Firefighters Rescue Him from Fire

Kristen Spicker

Sep. 8—The death of a man found unconscious during a house fire in Dayton Friday was ruled an accident by Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

Jeffrey Millerton, 64, of Dayton, died of smoke inhalation, the coroner determined.

It’s not clear what started the fire.

Dayton firefighters responded to a house fire in the area of Whitmore Avenue and Sylvan Drive around 11 p.m. Friday.

Due to hoarding conditions, crews had to use a back window to get inside the home, according to the fire department.

Once inside, they found a man, later identified as Millerton, unconscious. He was taken outside for treatment, but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the fire department.

“This tragic incident underscores the need for residents to have working smoke detectors in their homes, and maintain at least two ways out of every room to facilitate escape in the event of a fire,” said Dayton Fire Capt. Brad French.

Around 5:40 a.m. Saturday firefighters returned to the house to put out remaining, deep-seated smoldering areas. The burning items were removed and the site was secured, according to the fire department.

