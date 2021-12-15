Man Dies After St. Paul (MN) Apartment Fire

Mara H. Gottfried

Dec. 14—Firefighters found a man with significant injuries when they put out a blaze at his apartment in St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill on Monday night and he died at the hospital.

A person at a different address called 911 at 9:23 p.m., reporting they could see from their window that smoke and fire was coming from the fourth floor at 208 N. Western Ave., said Deputy Fire Chief Roy Mokosso. Crews didn’t spot signs of a fire from outside the building, went to the fourth floor and to an apartment with smoke coming from it.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was contained to the unit. They discovered the injured man in the apartment; he was the only person there, Mokosso said. Paramedics took the man to a hospital, where the fire department said they were notified Tuesday that he died. The man’s name was not immediately available.

A cat in the apartment also died, apparently from smoke conditions.

The fire is under investigation and initial information points to cigarettes as the cause, Mokosso said. Most fires caused by cigarettes start in living areas, and smoking historically is the leading cause of deadly fires in Minnesota, according to the fire department.

The State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting the St. Paul fire department with the investigation. A resident in the apartment below where the fire happened was displaced due to fire damage, according to the St. Paul Department of Safety and Inspections.

