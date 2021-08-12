Man Dies in Houma (LA) House Fire

Dan Copp

Aug. 11—Authorities have identified the man who died in a house fire early Monday in Houma.

According to the Terrebonne Parish Coroner’s Office, the blaze killed 66-year-old Robert Cotton of Houma.

The Houma Fire Department was called about 2:30 a.m. to the 600 block of Mahler Street after a single-story home became engulfed in flames, authorities said.

“The fire’s glow in the sky could be seen from all points in the city,” the department said in a release. “The fire appeared to have been burning for some time before fire crews were notified.”

Fire crews later found Cotton’s body in a front bedroom, the State Fire Marshal’s Office said. No other injuries were reported.

Following an assessment of the scene, investigators believe the blaze started in the living room, authorities said. Though the exact cause remains under investigation, and officials said they cannot rule out the possibility of an unattended oil lamp as a contributing factor.

Investigators also could not find any working smoke alarms or home sprinkler systems inside the house, authorities said.

The Fire Marshal’s Office is reminding residents to never leave candles, oil lamps or other open flames unattended. And make sure such items are kept at least 5 feet away from combustible materials.

The Houma Fire Department asked residents to make sure they have a working smoke detector in their homes. Anyone with questions about the types or proper placement may call the department at 873-6391 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

