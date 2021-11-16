Man Dies in Lancaster County (PA) House Fire

Jenna Wise

A 70-year-old man was found dead after a fire earlier this month at a Lancaster County apartment building, authorities said.

David L. Sanchez’s death in the Nov. 7 fire, at 30 North Jacob Street, Mount Joy Borough, was ruled accidental as a result of thermal burns and smoke inhalation, Chief Deputy Coroner Eric Bieber said.

The fire began around 9 p.m. CBS 21 reported several firefighters were treated at the scene for burns.

In a statement posted to Facebook after the fire, the Fire Department Mount Joy expressed sadness about the death of Sanchez, who was well-known around town.

“We fondly remember Mr. Sanchez from around town and are saddened like many of you in his passing,” the statement said. “FDMJ recognizes and commends Mr. Sanchez’s military service. He was a proud veteran.”

The fire department said six people who lived in Sanchez’s building lost their homes and most of their belongings in the blaze. The department thanked Borough officials and residents who provided the residents with temporary housing and resources. The statement also highlighted the heroic efforts of Officer Steffen, who tried to go into the burning apartment building

The rest of the statement reads as follows:

“Many have reached out to FDMJ asking about our firefighters. A fatal fire is a difficult event for a fire department. We spend so much time trying to avoid such a tragedy through public education, training, drills and response. Physically, everyone is fine. We suffered some minor equipment damage and that too can be fixed or replaced. Emotionally, we mourn this loss just like the rest of the community.

Everyone is holding up through this and we have supports in place. We are keeping an eye on our crews from Sunday and working to ensure their continued health and safety. The volunteers at FDMJ take their role in the community very seriously. Our mission is to save lives and protect property and on Sunday, we weren’t able to do that. We have already discussed the incident internally and there is strong commitment to make ourselves and our department even better.”

