Man Found Dead After Fire Engulfs PA Home

A 70-year-old man was found dead Friday night after a three-alarm fire overtook four homes in York, authorities said.

The man, whose name has not yet been released, was discovered in his home on the 300 block of Roosevelt Avenue, the York County Coroner’s Office said. An autopsy will not be completed but routine toxicology tests are being conducted.

York County dispatch said the fire was first reported at 9:53 p.m. in four homes. Firefighters worked all night to extinguish the blaze, and only cleared the scene at 3:34 a.m. Saturday, dispatch said.

Representatives from the coroner’s office arrived around 10:30 p.m., according to a Saturday morning news release.

Photos on the York City fire department’s Facebook page show fire raging through the homes. The cause of the fire remains unclear Saturday morning.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal was called to the scene Friday night, the coroner’s office said. York City police are also involved in the investigation.

