Man Found Dead After Tacoma (WA) House Fire Identified by Medical Examiner

Peter Talbot

The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)

(MCT)

Jan. 10—An 83-year-old man who died in a house fire last month in Tacoma’s North End was identified Monday by the Pierce County medical examiner.

James Elliott, of Tacoma, died Dec. 31 of asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation at a home in the 200 block of Rosemount Way, according to a news release from the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death was ruled an accident.

Tacoma Fire Department personnel were called to the fire at the three-story house about 5:30 p.m. that day, and flames were already spreading up the side of the house when crews arrived.

Elliott was found inside the home once crews were able to get the fire knocked down and TFD was able to conduct a search.

Fire crews determined the cause of the fire was from an electrical wire malfunction. TFD spokesperson Joe Meinecke said the man was the Tacoma’s fourth fire fatality in 2021.

___

(c)2022 The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.)

Visit The News Tribune (Tacoma, Wash.) at www.TheNewsTribune.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.