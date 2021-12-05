Man Found Dead in Oak Cliff (TX) House Fire

Maggie Prosser

The Dallas Morning News

(MCT)

A man was found dead Saturday morning after a fire broke out in a one-story central Oak Cliff house.

Light smoke was coming from the home in the 1600 block of West Illinois Avenue when Dallas Fire-Rescue crews arrived about 10:30 a.m. Firefighters quickly put out a heavy fire coming from the bedroom, according to department spokesman Jason Evans.

Once the smoke cleared, fire crews found a man dead in the bed. The man’s identity has not been released, and the Dallas County medical examiner has not determined his official cause of death.

An uninjured dog was also rescued from the home and placed in the custody of Dallas Animal Services.

It is unknown how the fire started, but Evans said preliminary information did not indicate anything suspicious.

©2021 The Dallas Morning News. Visit dallasnews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.