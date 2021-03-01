Man Killed in Early Morning Lafayette (LA) House Fire

Katie Gagliano

The Advocate, Baton Rouge, La.

(MCT)

Feb. 26—A man was killed in an early morning house fire on Theriot Street in Lafayette.

Lafayette firefighters responded to the 100 block of Theriot Street at 3:18 a.m. Friday and discovered flames flaring from a bedroom window. Two residents were outside at a neighbor’s home, while another resident was trapped inside the residence. Firefighters attempted to search for the man while extinguishing the flames, but he was found deceased inside his bedroom, Lafayette Fire Department spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.

The surviving residents told firefighters they were asleep when their smoke alarm went off. They discovered smoke coming from their friend’s bedroom and tried to enter to help him, but the fire and smoke were too intense. Investigators with the fire department and Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire originated in the deceased’s bed, Trahan said.

Further investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing and the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the victim’s cause of death. The identity of the man is being withheld until his family is notified, the statement said.

The two surviving residents escaped with minor heat-related injuries.

This is the third fire fatality in the city of Lafayette this month. Patrick Kevin Berry, 68, died on Feb. 6 after an electrical malfunction in his bedroom caused a blaze at his home in the 400 block of SW Evangeline Thruway. Gervies Lyle Semmens, 69, was killed after a fire broke out in his bedroom at the Mimosa Place Apartments on Mimosa Place. A lit cigarette is believed to be a cause of the fire, fire department statements said.

