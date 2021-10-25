Man Killed in NJ House Fire Identified

Jeff Goldman

Authorities have identified the person killed in a house fire in East Hanover last week as a 43-year-old man.

Glen Poppendicek died in the fire, which broke out in a bedroom of a home on Ward Place shortly after midnight Thursday, according to the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two other people in the home were rescued. The fire in the single-family home is not considered suspicious.

The prosecutor’s office said Monday the investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

