Man Throwing Knives May Have Fled San Francisco (CA) House Fire

Mar. 5—The San Francisco Fire Department responded to a two-alarm fire at a three-story Victorian-style home in Eureka Valley Friday afternoon, near the Castro’s commercial district.

The fire reported at 12:05 p.m. sent clouds of black smoke into the air, and was contained as of 1:15 p.m.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter, spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department, said someone may have been seen fleeing the scene of the blaze. Additional reports posted by the fire department on social media said a suspect at the scene may have been throwing knives.

“It’s important to understand that as this fire is in the process, it is under investigation so we will making no assumptions as to that individual fleeing the scene,” Baxter said.

The fire broke out at 112 Eureka St. “We have a large amount of fire,” Baxter said in a video posted to Twitter at 12:48 p.m. “Firefighters are working aggressively to get this under containment.”

There are no injuries reported, Baxter said. Four adults and two children were displaced as a result of the fire.

This was a joint response from city agencies as the San Francisco Police Department arrived on scene for a non-related fire call, and became a multiple agency incident due to an individual sighted running with a knife in his hand. At this time, the San Francisco police are also investigating that incident, Baxter said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of Eureka, 18th Street and Market. The Red Cross and the city services are also on standby to assist.

