Massive Fire at New Orleans Apartment Building Displaces 31

Dec. 6—A massive fire ripped through a three-story apartment building in Algiers early Monday, leaving 31 people homeless, officials said.

The blaze was reported at 4:44 a.m. at Cypress Run Apartments, 6101 Tullis Drive, New Orleans firefighters said.

The fire started in an apartment in Building H, the Fire Department said. A resident in the apartment said she was in the shower when she heard a smoke alarm and found her bedroom on fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire damaged 16 apartments, with all but one occupied. No residents were injured, the Fire Department said, but a firefighter hurt his right arm. He was treated at the scene by New Orleans Emergency Medical Services.

Red Cross workers were at the complex Monday morning and will work with the families “over the coming weeks to connect them with additional community resources,” a statement from the agency said.

In photos released by the Fire Department, flames can be seen coming from the roof and top floor of the building. In one photo, the roof is completely burned off a section of the building.

It was deemed under control as of 7:06 a.m.

All together, 54 NOFD personnel responded to the fire.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with new information from authorities.

