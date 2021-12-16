Massive Fire Hits NC Tire Shop

According to a report from WRAL, fire crews responded to an intense fire at a tire shop in historic downtown Wilson, North Carolina, at around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Wilson Fire/Rescue Services (WFRS) responded to the fire at the B&S Wholesale Tire Center near the popular Vollis Simpson Whirligig Park. A total of 35 firefighters worked to douse the flames.

WFRS firefighters said it took them a little more than one hour to bring the flames under control. However, crews stayed on scene into Thursday morning to extinguish any hot spots that may have formed.

No injuries have been reported, and an investigation is now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

