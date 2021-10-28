Massive Three-Alarm Myrtle Beach (SC) Commercial Fire Affects Nine Businesses

According to a report from WBTW, two commercial buildings in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were deemed total losses while a third suffered smoke damage after a three-alarm fire Tuesday night forced several adjacent businesses to temporarily relocate.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department (MBFD) said the fire broke out about 8:30 p.m. MBFD members cleared the scene at around 11 a.m. Wednesday, but returned at around 5 p.m. to extinguish potential hot spots to avoid any rekindling.

Tradd Management, the owner of the Parkway Office Plaza in the 1100 block of 48th Avenue North, said buildings 1103 and 1105 must now be torn down and rebuilt. The third building, 1107, has repairable smoke damage, but was closed all day Wednesday. The other buildings in the complex were undamaged and remained open.

Structure fire alert please avoid Grissom Parkway from 48th to 38th Ave N. pic.twitter.com/tLCdak4GSt — Myrtle Beach Fire Dept (@MyrtleBeachFire) October 27, 2021 Myrtle Beach Fire Dept/Twitter

Tradd Management said a total of nine businesses will have to relocate out of the two buildings that are damaged beyond repair.

According to one business owner, the roof collapsed onto parts of a radio studio.

The MBFD reported no injuries from the incident and are now investigation its cause.

Firefighters cordoned off sections of the parking lot over concerns that building 1103’s façade might collapse from degradation. In addition, a restoration company fenced off other sections of the same parking lot.

