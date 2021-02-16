Mayday, Collapse as Houston (TX) Firefighters Battle Fire

Houston (TX) firefighters battled an apartment fire on Monday that went to multiple alarms, according to reports.

A partial collapse was reported on scene at 6009 Bellaire.

The department’s Twitter feed noted that a Mayday was called during the fire. Two firefighters were transported to a nearby hospital in stable condition with injuries from the incident.

According to KTRK, Houston Fire Chief Sam Peña said the members sustained minor injuries after they were trapped under a collapsed roof. Approximately 80 families were displaced, the report said.

