Mayday, Five Firefighters Injured in Indianapolis Fire

Indianapolis Fire Department/YouTube

Photos and info from Rita Reith

Five Indianapolis (IN) firefighters were injured while operating at the scene of a recent structure fire.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the members were operating inside a vacant structure at 1723 Fletcher Ave. when the second floor gave way at around 9:06 p.m. on Monday evening.

A Mayday was declared but firefighters were assisted out of the building in minutes. Five members were transported with one seriously injured.

This was the second fire inside this structure in 40 days. Fire investigators ruled the fire arson. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

