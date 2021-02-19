Mayday, Flashover: Firefighters Hurt at Chicago 2-11 Fire

NewsNation Now/YouTube

Six firefighters were transported after a flashover and Mayday at a multiple-alarm fire in Chicago, according to reports.

The department reported on its Twitter feed that the injured firefighters are doing well. One firefighter reportedly jumped to safety from the fire.

The fire occurred early Friday near 27th Street and Lowe in the Bridgeport neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. There were no reports of people trapped, according to the Chicago Tribune. After the Mayday was declared, the trapped members were able to scramble to safety and were rescued. Initial reports were that after starting in one building, the fire spread to at least one other home, the report noted.

Operations were impeded by water problems caused by the cold weather and fire officials’ difficulty getting some power lines turned off in the area, the Tribune reported.

Video below from Tim Olk.

More video below shows firefighters escaping via ladder.

Here's a look at the firefighters on the back of the roof escaping via ladder. pic.twitter.com/NFSXVlA98b — Sarah Jindra (@SarahJindra) February 19, 2021

