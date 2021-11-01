Mayday, Two Baltimore City Firefighters Injured in Row Home Fire

At 406a, #BMORESBravest responded to a 2 story row home fire in the 2500 blk W Baltimore St 21223 #ShipleyHill. Fire was showing in the rear. During the event, there was a collapse and a MAYDAY was called, member made it out not injured. Another member taken to @HopkinsBayview. pic.twitter.com/UDhhtNwVB1 — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) October 31, 2021

Taylor DeVille

Baltimore Sun

(MCT)

Two Baltimore City firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries early Sunday morning after battling a West Baltimore house fire, according to officials.

Fire crews responded to the 2900 block of W. Baltimore St. shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, said fire spokeswoman Blair Adams. There, the firefighter union Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted a two-story row home collapsed and a mayday was called.

Crews brought the fire under control shortly after 5 a.m., Adams said.

One firefighter was hospitalized for injuries at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Adams could not immediately provide an update on their condition.

©2021 Baltimore Sun. Visit baltimoresun.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.