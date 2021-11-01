Mayday, Two Baltimore City Firefighters Injured in Row Home Fire

Taylor DeVille
Baltimore Sun
(MCT)
Two Baltimore City firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries early Sunday morning after battling a West Baltimore house fire, according to officials.
Fire crews responded to the 2900 block of W. Baltimore St. shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, said fire spokeswoman Blair Adams. There, the firefighter union Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted a two-story row home collapsed and a mayday was called.
Crews brought the fire under control shortly after 5 a.m., Adams said.
One firefighter was hospitalized for injuries at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center. Adams could not immediately provide an update on their condition.
