ME Home Explodes When Butane Used to Get THC from Marijuana

AUBURN, Maine (AP) — A house in Maine exploded and a man was seriously injured when someone used butane to try to extract a psychoactive compound from marijuana, state police said.

The explosion took place Sunday in Auburn. Police said the investigation determined the explosion occurred because of the use of the gas to extract THC from the marijuana.

The explosion left the house uninhabitable, police said. They said the investigation was still going on on Monday and results would be forwarded to a county prosecutor’s office for review.

A 35-year-old man sustained serious burns and other injuries and was transported to a hospital where he was expected to survive, police said. Four other people were in the home at the time and were unhurt, they said.

Responders were able to put out the fire, which was minimal, police said.

