MI Barn a ‘Total Loss’ in Fire

Corey Murray

Hillsdale Daily News, Mich.

(MCT)

Sep. 21—A barn, owned by an Amish family on Litchfield Road in Butler Township, has been deemed a total loss by fire officials after a structure fire erupted leading to a complete collapse of the building Monday afternoon.

Litchfield Fire Chief Scott Skelly said one of the homeowners was working in the barn when the fire erupted around 11:45 a.m. and attempted to extinguish the fire resulting in the homeowner receiving minor burns.

The Litchfield Fire Department was dispatched to the scene at 11:50 a.m. and arrived shortly thereafter to find the barn fully consumed in flames.

Mutual aid was requested from the Jonesville Fire Department, Allen Fire Department and Quincy Fire Department.

Skelly said no animals were lost in the blaze, which took around three hours to fully extinguish and estimated losses were $100,000.

But the firefighters were not the only ones working to contain the situation.

Skelly said local residents quickly arrived with heavy equipment to spread debris and make it easier to extinguish the flames after the barn collapsed.

LifeCare Ambulance and the Branch County Sheriff’s Office assisted on the scene.

___

(c)2021 Hillsdale Daily News, Mich.

Visit Hillsdale Daily News, Mich. at www.hillsdale.net

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.