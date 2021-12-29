MI Fire Service Strained Under Ever-Rising Call Volumes, Fewer Recruits

Carolyn Muyskens The Holland Sentinel

Grand Haven Tribune, Mich.

(MCT)

Dec. 29—Fire departments face a firefighter shortage that preceded the pandemic and threatens response times as fewer and fewer sign up to be on-call firefighters.

Meanwhile, the pace of work only grows for the fire service.

“Our organization currently recognizes that we have a critical staffing shortage,” said Mark Docherty, president of the Michigan Professional Fire Firefighters Union. “I’d even portray it as a critical health emergency, in the sense that our response to medical runs is compromised in time, response and service levels.”

Between 60 and 80 percent of calls are medical calls for most Holland-area departments.

The exceptions are Park Township and Holland Township, which have contracts for Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office E-Unit deputies, who are trained paramedics, to provide emergency response to medical calls, though the fire departments still do some medical response. Georgetown Township also uses OCSO’s E-Unit for medical response.

Firefighters often perform a critical lifesaving role in emergencies when every minute matters, administering CPR and Narcan before an ambulance arrives.

“We’re firmly in the EMS service, even though it says ‘fire department’ on the door,” said Fire Capt. Chris Tinney of the Holland Department of Public Safety.

In 2020, Holland fire crews responded to 3,868 calls, and 65 percent of those calls — 2,504 calls — were medical emergencies. Eleven percent were “good intent” calls, which are usually false alarms such as a person smelling smoke, and another 10 percent were “false alarm” calls, where a smoke or carbon monoxide detector went off, but there was no fire. Fires made up 2 percent of all calls in 2020.

The staffing shortage at fire departments is not new, nor is it unique to the fire service — other emergency first responders, including police and paramedics, are finding it hard to find recruits.

“We were dealing with this issue before the pandemic hit,” Docherty said. “The pandemic just made it 10 times worse.”

An industry group representing Michigan ambulance companies recently raised alarm about a critical shortage paramedics in the state, saying there were 1,000 open paramedic positions across their agencies.

Shortages in one area cause ripple effects across other emergency response services.

If ambulance response is delayed because the ambulance company does not have enough staff, fire department crews have to wait that much longer for an ambulance to arrive so they can transfer a patient to the care of paramedics, delaying their ability to get to the next call.

When emergency rooms are full because of rising COVID-19 infections, ambulances have to travel further to bring patients to an open ER, creating more delays in the system.

“It’s all part of a chain, and when that chain gets broken, there may be a delayed response,” Tinney said.

Staffing woes

Departments that rely on on-call firefighters to drop what they’re doing and respond to calls are finding fewer and fewer willing to make those sacrifices.

“We’ve got a staffing shortage, all of us. And daytime is a big concern. That’s when our call volume spikes,” said Saugatuck Township Fire District Chief Greg Janik.

On-call departments also face the challenges of changing job expectations. In a tight labor market, where employers everywhere are short-staffed, fewer can spare their employee for a few hours during the workday to answer the call of the fire department pager.

“I would say a majority of our calls are during the day,” said Graafschap Fire Chief Doug Den Bleyker. “And because the workforce is so tight, people aren’t able to leave their jobs anymore like they used to be able to in the old days. We used to have a lot of people who were working in factories, and they would be able to say, ‘OK, take off, Bob will cover for you.’ And that’s not the case anymore. It just makes it tougher on us during the day.”

Den Bleyker said departments are relying more and more on mutual aid and automatic aid agreements to fill in the gaps.

“Everybody is so short-staffed that you’ve got to call in other departments just to get the job done where you used to be able to do by yourself,” Den Bleyker said. “So it’s tough.”

Filling open positions at on-call departments is growing difficult. Den Bleyker has a staff of 18 when he would like to be at 24.

“We’ve got no prospects. I put articles in the township newsletter, nothing,” Den Bleyker said.

Fire chiefs attribute the dwindling pool of volunteer and paid on-call firefighters to several factors, most related to the major time commitment firefighting entails. It takes about a year for a new volunteer or on-call firefighter to be ready to do the job, including the six-month-long fire academy. Cultural factors also play a role, including more work and family demands in people’s lives and less interest in volunteerism. Plus, the job is physically and psychologically demanding.

Fire departments are asking themselves how to find and keep people on their on-call rolls.

“Is money really a motivating factor in getting people in the door?” Tinney wondered. “We need to be asking ourselves, ‘What makes this job a benefit where they can say this commitment outweighs my other commitments?'”

For the city of Holland, which has more than 20 full-time staff serving on its fire department, finding qualified applicants for career firefighter positions has not been difficult, Tinney said, though the number of applicants for full-time jobs has also been dropping.

Complementing the career firefighters are 22 part-paid firefighters, short of the 30 total positions the department is authorized — and would like — to fill.

Each time the department goes through a round of hiring for part-paid firefighters, usually in the months leading up to when fire academy classes begin, the batches of applicants get smaller.

Overlapping calls stretch crews thin

At the same time as fewer people are joining the ranks of fire departments, the emergencies that require first responders aren’t letting up.

Call volumes are up across the board at Holland-area fire departments. Saugatuck has seen 14 percent more calls this year than last and Holland is nearing 4,000 when they ran 3,868 calls last year. The Hamilton Fire Department went from running 251 calls in 2010 to 462 calls in 2020, an 84 percent increase in the last decade.

Call volumes have been on the rise for decades, but the real worry for fire chiefs is the rise in overlapping calls, when the department is responding to a call and gets a second, a third, a fourth call at the same time. In Saugatuck, for example, about 30 percent of calls are overlapping calls.

“If you just see the curve of call volumes going up, that doesn’t always tell the story. The overlaps tell the story,” said Tinney.

The worry in the back of fire chiefs’ minds is what happens when all of their units are busy on calls and the next call that comes in is a structure fire.

“If you’re being pulled to do medical runs, which we have this increased need of right now because of the pandemic, that depletes our fire response also, because now we don’t have the firemen available to go to the fires because they’re on a medical run,” Docherty said.

To handle the inevitable overlapping calls, Holland’s firefighters will often respond in ladder trucks to medicals that are as simple as a slip-and-fall so the crew already has everything they need to go to the next call, whether its a hazardous substance or a raging fire.

Departments also rely on the help of their neighbors. When all of Holland’s crews are busy at the scene of a fire, crews from Park Township or Graafschap may be called in to a station to respond to any additional calls that come in.

Can’t rely on volunteers

Small departments that previously relied on on-call or volunteer staff are saying that model is not working anymore. There just aren’t enough candidates to fill paid on-call positions, or the candidates that do sign up can’t leave the office for calls.

Janik is focusing on hiring more full-time staff and budget planning to be able to pay more full-time salaries in the future because the on-call model can’t be depended on anymore for busy Saugatuck, where call volumes skyrocket during the summer tourism season.

Saugatuck now has five full-time staff.

Den Bleyker in Graafschap, too, is looking to hire a third person to go full-time at his department.

One challenge in hiring on-calls is geographical: departments usually limit their on-call hires to people living within a certain distance of the fire station, so they are able respond to calls quickly.

Saugatuck Township Fire District was able to widen its geographic pool for its on-call firefighters by converting office space into a dorm.

Now, Janik can hire on-call staff from south of South Haven. They can sign up for a shift during which they sleep at the station and are available for calls. As an added incentive, on-call firefighters who sleep at the station receive a $50 stipend for each night they spend.

Janik theorizes these duty crews might also help him keep more of the on-call staff on board, noting the team camaraderie his firefighters are forming by spending more time together at the station.

The exterior of Saugatuck Township Fire Department Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021.

Fire chiefs also said cooperation between neighboring departments is increasingly important.

“Without collaborating, without mutual aid, the fire service is not going to survive. More than ever, we rely on one another,” Janik said.

Firefighter-plus-paramedic

On the state level, Docherty is lobbying for training reform and incentives to make it easier for fire fighters to get their careers started and also to earn paramedics’ licenses.

“We would like to see some type of grant program that will pay for kids to go through school and get the training and then commit to so many years of work in the fire service,” Docherty said.

“We are also looking at changing testing standards. About seven years ago, we went to a national registry paramedic exam, and that’s great if you plan on leaving the state because you can use that national registry license in any state that accepts it. The problem is, we’ve lost state control over how we train our people. Bringing it back to a Michigan-only license or giving an option to have a Michigan-only paramedic license would give us the flexibility to train in more locations and to adjust how we train them.”

At the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District’s Careerline Tech Center, high school students that enroll in the CTC’s EMS program can earn their EMT-Basic license when they graduate, enabling them to work in the field immediately.

“Many of our local ambulance companies are now staffing their ambulances with a Paramedic and and EMT-Basic, as opposed to two Paramedics,” said Kim Schrader, the CTC’s EMS instructor, in an email. “This has been a game-changer for our students. In the past, graduates were often going directly to paramedic school.

“Now, many of our students are seeking gainful employment as an EMT-Basic. Some are working for a year or so before beginning paramedic training while others are doing both at the same time.”

Docherty says fire departments are playing even more of a critical role in the medical response system, as private ambulances continue to struggle to staff up.

“What we’re seeing is fire departments now getting into the business of getting an ambulance to be able to transport if the private (company) doesn’t have one available. It’s actually pushing a lot of our departments into it. I don’t see any fire departments leaving EMS, because there’s such a critical need.”

Although none of the city of Holland’s fire trucks are licensed to transport patients, Tinney does see medical response as a key mission of the department and something that could be developed further in the future.

He envisions a day when Holland firefighters are licensed to provide more kinds of care to patients on the scene and facilitate virtual patient evaluations with a local doctor to determine what care the patient needs.

Meanwhile, Holland’s fire department is also expecting to size up as the department gets busier and busier.

“We’re going to maintain our commitment to maintaining excellent service and protecting people,” Tinney said.

