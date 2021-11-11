Miami Beach (FL) Convention Center Evacuated As Roof Catches Fire

Devoun Cetoute

Firefighters responded to a fire at the Miami Beach Convention Center on Wednesday afternoon, authorities say. A cruise industry event was being held at the time.

As of 5:55 p.m., the fire had been contained at the convention center and the building was evacuated, at 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach spokesperson Melissa Berthier said. The blaze started from a chiller on the roof.

A firefighter was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center due to smoke inhalation out of precaution, she said. There were no other injuries.

The convention center was hosting a CruiseWorld and Cruise Ship Interiors Expo America event, which included a Marine and Interior Show, attendee Angiolina Marotto said.

Around 5:30 p.m., the fire alarm began blaring inside the convention center and attendees were told to evacuate the building over a PA system, Marotto added.

At first it was unclear whether the alarm was a drill, as there were no signs of a fire from inside, but she followed their instructions and stepped outside.

“At the beginning, I could only see the smoke but then I smelled the burning,” Marotto said.

