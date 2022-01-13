Miami Valley Fire District (OH) Board Appoints New Fire Chief

Eric Schwartzberg

Dayton Daily News, Ohio

(MCT)

Jan. 13—Brandon Barnett will be the new chief of the Miami Valley Fire District, which serves citizens of Miamisburg and Miami Twp.

Barnett joins the District after a 23-year career with the city of Trotwood, where he served as deputy chief since 2017. In that role, he has managed fire and EMS operations, supervised battalion captains and overseen hiring. Barnett also has been instrumental in the department acquiring over $2 million in federal, state and local grant funding.

Barnett was chosen by the fire district’s board of trustees and will be sworn in as chief in February, succeeding Matt Queen, who retired June 25 after nine years as chief. The Miami Valley Fire District Board of Trustees was assisted in its search by the Ohio Fire Chiefs Association.

“Throughout the hiring process, it was clear that he possesses qualifications that are above and beyond our requirements for chief and also an enthusiasm and vision for the future of the district,” Board President John Stalder said in a statement. “We are very excited about working with him.”

Barnett, a native of Phillipsburg, earned a bachelor’s of science degree in fire science from Columbia Southern University in Alabama and a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Waldorf University in Iowa.

He rose steadily through the ranks during his career in Trotwood. After initially serving the community for three years as a paramedic, he became a full-time firefighter/paramedic with the city in 1999. He was promoted to lieutenant in 2006 and to battalion chief in 2012.

The Trotwood Fire and Rescue Department has 24 full-time and 40 part-time personnel and responds to approximately 6,800 calls for service annually. Miami Valley Fire District has nearly 70 employees and provides service to Miamisburg and Miami Township from five fire stations.

Andy Harp has served as interim chief since Queen’s retirement and will return to his role as battalion chief after Barnett is sworn in to his new position.

Barnett said the leadership in the district has created “an outstanding fire and emergency medical service organization committed to providing exceptional service, quality, innovation and professionalism to the community.”

“I am excited to partner with the incredible professionals that make up the Miami Valley Fire District to continue to develop and strengthen the organization,” he said in the release.

___

(c)2022 the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio)

Visit the Dayton Daily News (Dayton, Ohio) at www.daytondailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.