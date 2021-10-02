Middletown South (CT) Fire Chief Inducted Into State Firefighters Hall of Fame

The Middletown Press, Conn.

Oct. 1—MIDDLETOWN — South Fire District Chief James Trzaski has been inducted into the Connecticut State Firefighters Association Hall of Fame.

Trzaski was one of the 16 inductees from fire departments across Connecticut selected for this prestigious award, according to a press release. He is the first South Fire chief to receive this recognition.

“I am extremely honored to receive this award, and to join the long line of men and women who have received this award with me and before me,” Trzaski said in a prepared statement. “My accomplishments are not mine alone, they are the result of the many talented people to have inspired me and mentored me throughout my career.”

Trzaski began his career in 1985 as a volunteer firefighter with Beacon Hose Co. No. 1. Over the course of his membership, he held the officer ranks of assistant secretary, secretary, assistant EMS director, fire captain and chief, the district said.

In 1991, he was appointed as a career firefighter in Naugatuck, where he served until 2014.

There, he held the roles of assistant department mechanic, lieutenant, captain/shift supervisor, and secretary of IAFF Local 1219, the statement said.

He was hired by South Fire in 2016, where he quickly rose through the ranks to deputy chief. He left the department in July 2020, and rejoined Naugatuck Fire Department, where he was deputy chief until his return to South Fire.

He holds certifications and vast expertise as a Firefighter I, II, and III, pump operator, aerial operator, Fire Service Instructor III, EMS-I, Fire Officer III, hazardous materials technician, rope rescue, and others, the news release said.

He also holds certification from the National Fire Academy Leadership I, II, and III programs, incident safety officer, and FEMA’s NIMS 700, 100, 200, 300, and exercise practitioner programs.

He was an instructor at the Wolcott Regional Fire Training School, Valley Regional Fire School, and Connecticut Fire Academy, where he was the recruit program lead instructor.

Past chief of Beacon Hose Co., the late Theodore “Teddy” Smith, nominated Trzaski.

“Not only has firefighting been your lifelong career, but your lifestyle as well,” he said. “You are a perfect example of ‘the fireman’s fireman,'” Smith said. “When I hear the term ‘brotherhood’ in the fire service, I think of James Trzaski. A true firefighter, mentor, and most of all friend,” he wrote.

The award was established in 2009 to recognize present and past members of an organized fire department that have gone above and beyond normal expectations to better the fire service throughout Connecticut and the United States. Candidated must also have made significant contributions to the enrichment of the organizations they represent.

