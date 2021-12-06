Minneapolis Firefighters Rescued After Porch Collapse

Three firefighters sustained minor injuries after a partial porch collapse at a structure fire on Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Crews were responding to a fire in 1 1/2-story residential home located 5500 block of 32 Ave S. when the event unfolded. A little before 7 p.m., the department’s Twitter feed indicated that three members had been trapped by a partial porch collapse. All firefighters were rescued and transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The fire went to two alarms, and the home was ultimately deemed uninhabitable. The Red Cross was called for two adults, two children, and two cats displaced by the fire.

The fire occurred on the same weekend as several other notable fireground collapses, including one that killed a Sterling (IL) firefighter and a Mayday situation after a Kansas City firefighter fell through the floor while operating at a fatal fire.

RELATED FIREFIGHTER TRAINING

Entering Through the Door, Falling Through the Floor: Catastrophic Structural Collapse

Structural Collapse: The Hidden Dangers of Residential Fires

YOU MUST CALL MAYDAY FOR RIT TO WORK: WILL YOU?

Drill of the Week: Structural Collapse Indicators