Missing Dog Saves VA Family from House Fire, Gets Reunited in Process

Gabriela Miranda

USA Today

(MCT)

Dec. 5—One missing dog saved a Virginia family minutes before a fire erupted from the outside front wall of the home, WJHL reported.

Charity Golloway and her two children were relaxing at home when Butter, their neighborhood stray dog came barking at her bedroom window. Thanks to Butter’s desperate barks, the Valley Volunteer Fire Department was called and the Golloway family evacuated safely.

Valley firefighter Justin Stidham told WJHL that the fire started in Butter’s dog shelter, which is only five feet away from the Golloway family home. An electric lamp Golloway used to keep Butter warm at night caught on fire and when Butter noticed he quickly ran to warn the family.

“If it wasn’t for him, who knows what could’ve happened. It could’ve been way worse,” Golloway said. “I’m really grateful for that stray dog that wandered up into my yard.”

Not only did Butter’s barks alert Golloway but it pushed her son to use the garden hose to put out some of the flames.

“The flames just got big really fast,” Golloway said. “It’s overwhelming actually how fast it happened.”

Fortunately no extensive damage was done to the house and the story ends with Butter reuniting with his owners. After firefighter Justin Stidham posted a photo on his social media applauding Butter, the dogs owners reached out to Golloway, WJHL reported.

Turns out Butter’s real name is Cooper and his owners have been searching for him since the summer. But before he’s returned, Golloway plans to award the fur hero with a steak treat.

“He’s going to be leaving us and that makes me want to cry, but I’m happy for him,” Golloway said. “We will be staying in touch.”

