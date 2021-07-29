MO Fire Department Keeping Watchful Eye Over Town After Fire

According to a report from OzarksFirst, Mountain Grove (MO) Fire Department (MGFD) crews continue to stand by after a fire erupted in its downtown response area Tuesday, destroying the buildings to the north side of the square, including a church and bakery, their supporting walls complete losses.

The nearby Cabool Fire Department relieved the MGFD early Wednesday morning after the MGFD watched for and extinguished smaller fires throughout the night.

Mountain Grove City Administrator Tim Schook says the town’s traffic downtown has tripled in size from people are taking pictures and videos of the ongoing fire. The city hopes to begin rebuilding the remaining buildings’ conditions become clearer.

Schook hopes crews can knock down some walls on Thursday to get inside the buildings and assess the damage. He expects MGFD crews to stay up throughout the night for the second consecutive night.

