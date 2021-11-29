Monroe County (GA) Fire Station Burns Down, Firefighter Injured Battling Fire

Staff Reports

The Macon Telegraph

(MCT)

Nov. 29—A Monroe County emergency services station burned to the ground and a firefighter was injured over the weekend.

Station 10 on Evans Road in Smarr caught fire Saturday night when no emergency services personnel were at the station. Monroe County firefighters responded to the call at 11 p.m. and found the building engulfed in flames, according to a Monroe County Emergency Services (MCES) social media post.

As firefighters battled the blaze, a portion of the roof collapsed. Crews continued fighting the fire until 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Battalion chief Clay Walton injured his knee during the evening and was transported to a local hospital.

A vehicle, a 2001 Freightliner pumper used by MCES earlier in the night, was also destroyed.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, and the Georgia fire marshal’s office will lead the investigation.

