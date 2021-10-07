Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue Respond to Four Fires in Two Hours

According to a report from NBC4, Montgomery County (MD) Fire & Rescue (MCFR) experienced a much busier night than usual after it responded to four incidents over the course of approximately two hours early Thursday morning. Each fire was outdoors in the areas of Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village.

The first fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. when a shed and fence at the rear of a house on Divot Place in Montgomery Village caught fire.

Another fire in Gaithersburg burned over a strip mall store. No injuries were reported.

A second fire occurred on the roof of a Dollar Choice store on East Diamond Avenue, with fire and smoke billowing from the structure. However, the fire didn’t effect the interior.

MCFR Spokesman Pete Piringer said that, at about 1:35 a.m., firefighters responded to a single-family home garage fire on Dellcastle Road. Two people inside the home evacuated to safety, but weren’t aware of the blaze until notified.

Pringer also said a car erupted in flames on Watkins Station Circle near the Firebird restaurant and spread to some nearby greenery.

It’s unclear whether any of the fires are related or connected in any way, and no information into their causes were immediately available.

