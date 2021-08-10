More Than 100 Firefighters, 29 Departments Attack Fire at Historic CT Building

According to a report from NBC CT, crews from at least 29 fire departments fought an intense three-alarm fire at the historic multiuse the New Hartford House in New Hartford, Connecticut, Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call about the fire in the multiple occupancy building on Bridge Street at around 2:25 a.m.

Two floors at the rear of the 16,000-square foot building have collapsed, according to firefighters. The extent of the damage is unknown at this time because crews cannot go inside until they consider the safety of the building.

Officials said the three-story building was built in 1850 and features 14 apartments and six businesses. A town official said a new owner took over the building in July.

Current status in New Hartford. Defensive operation still ongoing. 2 firefighters have been transported to local hospitals with minor injuries. Over 29 departments activated for on scene and standby operations. Call was received at 226 am. pic.twitter.com/Bt1zhfqiMM — Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO (@NorfolkPIO1) August 10, 2021 Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk PIO/Twitter

Several firefighters have been evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene, and three firefighters have been transported to a hospital for further check-ups.

