More Than 100 Vehicles Destroyed in Massive RI Junkyard Fire

According to a report from WPRI, an investigation is underway into the cause of a massive fire that destroyed approximately 100 cars at a Smithfield, Rhode Island, junkyard on Monday.

Deputy State Fire Marshal James Given said that the number of used or junked cars lost in the incident in the Five Star Auto Salvage parking lot on Douglas Pike increased from the 30 originally reported by Smithfield Fire Department Chief Bob Seltzer Monday night.

Seltzer said that the fire was contained to one lot, and no injuries were reported.

The incident was considered hazardous because the closest hydrant to the scene was thousands of feet away from the junkyard’s entrance, and the cars at risk still contained oils and gasoline.

Seltzer said it’s not unusual for a fire to break out inside a junkyard like this one.

