Mother, Two Children Killed in AL House Fire

A mother and two children were killed in an early morning house fire in Haleyville.

Winston County Coroner Tracey Holley said Cara Evans, 44, Annabelle Evans, 8, and Jacob Evans, 4, died at the scene of a house fire in the 2900 block of 11th Avenue at around 3:30 a.m.

The bodies will be sent to the state forensics lab for autopsy. Haleyville Fire and Rescue referred all calls to the Alabama Fire Marshal’s Office, which said it is investigating the fire.

According to Haleyville City Schools, the two children were students at Haleyville Elementary. The system is coordinating fundraising efforts.

